SCSU Reschedules Commencement For Friday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Due to the winter storm, St. Cloud State University has rescheduled its commencement ceremonies for the fall of 2022.

The ceremonies will now begin Friday morning at 9:00 with the School of Public Affairs and University College and end at 5:00 p.m. with the College of Education and Learning Design, College of Liberal Arts, and School of the Arts.

Almost 900 students will receive their degrees in the Ritsche Auditorium in Stewart Hall, with all five ceremonies streamed on the commencement website.

The schedule of events:

9:00 a.m. – The School of Public Affairs

11:00 a.m. – College of Health and Wellness

1:00 p.m. – Herberger Business School

3:00 p.m. – College of Science and Engineering

5:00 p.m. – College of Education and Learning Design, College of Liberal Arts, and the School of the Arts

More than 600 of the almost 900 students receiving degrees will participate in the ceremonies at the Ritsche Auditorium in Stewart Hall. Graduates earning honors include 94 Summa Cum Laude (3.75-4.00 GPA), 89 Magna Cum Laude (3.5-3.74 GPA), and 97 earning Cum Laude (3.25-3.49 GPA).

All ceremonies will be streamed on the commencement website.