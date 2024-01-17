St. Cloud VA Helping Veterans With Diet Resolutions

The St. Cloud V.A. is offering some help for veterans wanting to improve their health in the new year. Dietician Anne Voigt and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable joined me on WJON. Voigt says the V.A. is offering consultations 1 on 1 or in a group setting to aid veterans wanting to eat better and exercise more in 2024. She says a consistent diet of fruits and vegetables are a good way to start. Voigt adds having support of a spouse and/or loved ones can really help the veteran achieve their desired results.

Get our free mobile app

For veterans looking to lose some weight in 2024 Voigt suggests exercise in addition to healthy diet choices. She suggests to start slow for those just getting back into exercise. Voigt explains the plan is going to vary depending on the age of the veteran, their current weight and health condition and what they want to accomplish. The type of exercise recommended also varies and Voigt indicates it's important the activity is something preferred by the veteran or they will be less likely to stick with it.

There are many health related risk factors that can damage a person's health. Voigt says those include alcohol use, stress, diabetes and being overweight. She says improving someone's lifestyle can reduce those health related risks.

The St. Cloud V.A. continues to offer COVID and flu shots for veterans in conjunction with primary care appointments. Barry Venable encourages veterans to take advantage of this. The V.A. continues to undergo construction at their facility which includes a large project updating their internal and external communication system throughout the near 100 year campus and bringing it into the 21st century.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Anne and Barry it is available below.