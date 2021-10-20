St. Cloud V.A. Preparing to Administer COVID-19 Boosters

The St. Cloud V.A. is waiting for the approval of booster COVID-19 Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines from the FDA. Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable joined me on WJON today. He says the V.A. is preparing for the go ahead to start administering 3rd doses/boosters to eligible veterans. Venable says right now they can only distribute boosters to those who are immunocompromised. He expects 3rd dose/booster approval for 65-plus individuals for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines soon.

The FDA is expected to review the Moderna vaccine booster approval request this Friday. Venable says the V.A. has only been using the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccines. He says weekend COVID-19 booster clinics to distribute vaccines can be expected for veterans.

The St. Cloud V.A. had to cancel a couple walk-in flu shot clients due to supply issues with the flu vaccine. Venable says they have overcome those supply issues and veterans can get their flu shots there. He says they are scheduling flu shot appointments and those that are scheduled for other visits can request and receive a flu shot.

My conversation with Barry is available below.