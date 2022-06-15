St. Cloud V.A. Helping Vets with Lifestyle Changes

The St. Cloud V.A. has a program called "move" which focuses on helping veterans with comprehensive lifestyle changes which includes nutrition, physical activity and behavioral changes. Anne Voigt is the Move Coordinator at the St. Cloud V.A. She teaches classes as well as seeing veterans individually.

The Move program has been in existence at the St. Cloud V.A. Health System since 2005. Voigt says COVID prompted them to switch to more virtual options for veterans and that option is still out there for veterans especially those who are working, have busy schedules or live quite a ways away from St. Cloud.

Voigt says the goal is to make lifestyle changes that are sustainable. She says they stay away from fad diets and like the veterans to set their own goals. Voigt says they work with veterans 18 to 69 years of age and the program plan varies depending on age, physical ability, and injuries. She says cardio and strength training is encouraged in the program. Voigt says they offer cooking classes virtually to help veterans learn ways to incorporate more vegetables and fruits into their diet.

Voigt says it has been difficult recruiting younger veterans to take part in the program. She says they generally see older veterans participate. The nutrition phone number to call for interested veterans is 320-255-6376.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Anne Voigt it is available below.