St. Cloud Sysco Workers Go On Strike

ST. CLOUD -- Workers at Sysco are on strike this morning.

In a news release, Teamsters Local 120 says the work stoppage began at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The workers say their employer has committed unfair labor practices including withholding key information on benefit plan offerings and making changes to working conditions unilaterally.

Twenty-year employee Jeff Schreiner says, "by managements own numbers our compensation package is nearly 50 percent less than what Sysco offers in Mounds View".

Teamsters Local 120 says the work stoppage at one of the state's largest food suppliers could have an impact on food supply at major restaurant chains, schools, and movie theaters.

WJON News has reached out to Sysco management. They gave us the following statement in full:

We are disappointed that, at this critical time, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 120, who represents our driver associates, has implemented a work stoppage at our Sysco Western Minnesota site.

Our bargaining team has made an offer that would place our drivers well in excess of the majority of other drivers in the local market when comparing wages and benefits.

In comparison, the union’s unreasonable demands would increase Sysco Western Minnesota’s combined wage and benefit costs by more than 50% in the first year of the contract. An increase of this magnitude would place an unreasonable burden on our business and can ultimately lead to an increase in costs for all Sysco Western customers.

While we remain committed to continuing to negotiate in good faith, our immediate focus is now meeting the needs of our customers. We are utilizing every resource available to rapidly implement our business continuity plans and protect the livelihoods of our customers.