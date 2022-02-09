Mayor: Voter Decision Doesn’t Change How Sartell Supports Parks

SARTELL -- Sartell mayor Ryan Fitzthum says while the proposed food and beverage tax didn't pass in Tuesday's special election, it doesn't change how they'll maintain their parks and recreational facilities.

Voters rejected the proposed 1.5% tax by a 462 to 232 vote.

Fitzthum says they viewed this tax as a flexible financial option to help fund new amenities.

This gave us more flexibility then just having it on the back of property tax payers. This was a user tax where we could collect it from out of town visitors that would come in and use those recreation facilities.

The tax would have generated an estimated $315,000 per year to be utilized for maintaining current facilities and help fund new amenities such as an aquatic feature.

As for bringing the question back to the voters in November, Fitzthum says it's too early for that discussion.

We heard from our residents, the 700 that voted, and we will continue to move forward from here.

While the city didn't have any plans on how to utilize the funds if the ballot question passed (as it needed voter approval), the voters decision could limit what amenities the city could bring in the future.