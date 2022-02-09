Two People Hurt in Crash on Highway 10 in Todd County
STAPLES -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Staples Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened on Highway 10 near County Road 38 just after 12:00 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a van was going south on County Road 38, turned onto Highway 10, and began accelerating. Authorities say a car was heading west on Highway 10 and collided with the van west of the intersection.
The driver and passenger in the car, 82-year-old Wayne Hotchkiss and 79-year-old Carolyn Hotchkiss of New York Mills, MN, were taken to Staples Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the van, 60-year-old Debby Wanner of Motley, was not hurt.