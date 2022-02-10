The Weekender: Doktor Kaboom, St. Cloud Speakeasy and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Here's what you can find happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy Minneapolis composer Chris Koza inside Paramount Theatre, rock out with Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks, enjoy science experiments with Doktor Kaboom, catch a movie with the Kids Family Film series, and grab your friends for a night out with the St. Cloud Speakeasy. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Chris KozaSt. Cloud
Minneapolis composer and performer Chris Koza will be playing in St. Cloud this weekend. He has shared the stage with artists such as Brandi Carlile, Ingrid Michaelson, among others. His music appears regularly on ABC’s General Hospital and 60 Minutes, and his song “Be Wild” will be featured as the soundtrack to an upcoming State of Minnesota tourism campaign. Tickets for the show are $10 for students and $22 for adults. Show time begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, February 11th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Doktor KaboomSt. Cloud
There's a handful of science experiences ready to take place in downtown St. Cloud. Doktor Kaboom and his big Wheel of Science will bring everything from optical illusions to chemical reactions to a homemade hovercraft, and more! This is a great family friendly show that fans of all ages will enjoy. Tickets for the show are $10 for students and $12 for adults. Show time runs at 3:00 p.m. Saturday inside the Paramount Theatre!
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, February 12th, 3:00 p.m.
- 3
Justin Ploof and the ThrowbacksSt. Cloud
Enjoy of Ricky Nelson this weekend performed by some local musicians. Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks will be performing Teen Idol - The Story of Ricky Nelson at Pioneer Place theatre. In 1957, Nelson began a long and successful career as a popular recording artist and the Throwbacks will be brining those songs back to the stage Thursday through Saturday. Tickets for the show are $33 and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, February 10th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, February 11th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, February 12th, 7:30 p.m.
- 4
Kids Family Film SeriesWaite Park
Take the family for a movie date at Marcus Theatres. The Kids Family Film Series continues this weekend. This weekends featured flick is Spirit Untamed. Showtimes will vary so find one that works in your families busy schedules. Tickets are just $3 for an afternoon of fun. The kids film series runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, February 11th, 10:00 a.m.
- Saturday, February 12th, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, February 13th, 10:00 a.m.
- 5
Cloudy Nights SpeakeasySt. CloudEnjoy another speakeasy-style pub crawl has been planned for downtown St. Cloud. Cloudy Nights Speakeasy, a multi-venue cultural event where you can experience the history and culture of St. Cloud and the 1920s- 1930s. Tickets are $50 each and proceeds from tickets goes to help fund arts and fitness programming for local youth. The fun starts at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.CLICK HERE for tickets!- Saturday, February 12th, 3:00 p.m.