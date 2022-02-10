The Weekender: Doktor Kaboom, St. Cloud Speakeasy and More!

4

Take the family for a movie date at Marcus Theatres. The Kids Family Film Series continues this weekend. This weekends featured flick is Spirit Untamed. Showtimes will vary so find one that works in your families busy schedules. Tickets are just $3 for an afternoon of fun. The kids film series runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Friday, February 11th, 10:00 a.m.

- Saturday, February 12th, 10:00 a.m.

- Sunday, February 13th, 10:00 a.m.