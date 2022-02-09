Mixed Precipitation Likely on Thursday

UNDATED -- A storm system will bring light snow, mixed with freezing drizzle late Thursday afternoon, and evening before changing to a mixture of light rain, mixed with freezing drizzle/light snow early Friday morning.

So far in the month of February, St. Cloud has had just a half-inch of snow, which is nearly two inches below normal. For the season, St. Cloud has had 31.3 inches of snow, which is three inches above normal.

Most of western Wisconsin will have snow, but may have a small chance of freezing drizzle before it ends.

Friday will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling back to below normal on Saturday.

Sunday will rebound with highs back to near normal.