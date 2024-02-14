St. Cloud State Adds Another Cannabis Certificate Program

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud State University has announced a fifth-course option in its highly successful cannabis education online certificate program.

SCSU has announced the certificate in Cannabis Product Development and Design.

The new course joins four other programs that were announced last fall.

Get our free mobile app

They include:

Cannabis Healthcare & Medicine Certificate

Cannabis Agriculture & Horticulture Certificate

The Business of Cannabis Certificate

Cannabis Compliance & Risk Management Certificate

Max Simon is the CEO of the online program provider Greenleaf. He says the new course option deals with the final products for individual use or for sale.

There are quite a bit of rules that people need to understand in order to create these compliant cannabis products. This program is also about teaching people just how to create them in the first place. So even if you're an individual and you want to understand how to create your own edibles, this program will teach you the nuts and bolts of how those products are made from a manufacturing standpoint.

Applications are being accepted now, with cohorts of 25 to 30 students beginning in March. Simon says the online programs have been very successful.

It's such an exciting time. It's not very often a whole new industry is being born overnight. An industry that has such enormous growth potential. I encourage people, especially if they're interested in cannabis as a product type, to take these opportunities seriously because you can play a role in this new developing industry.

For more information, find the SCSU link here.

READ RELATED ARTICLES