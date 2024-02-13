Airport Tip Leads to Rice, MN Drug Bust

RICE (WJON News) - A tip from the Minneapolis Airport Police resulted in a drug bust in Rice earlier this month.

Investigators with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force received information from the Minneapolis Airport Police that a package containing several pounds of methamphetamine was going to be delivered to a residence in Rice.

Based on that information, the task force executed a knock and announce warrant at a residence on the 1400 block of 115th Street Northwest on February 1st.



Investigators recovered multiple pounds of methamphetamine, and arrested 31-year-old Pedro Ramirez Corrales and 23-year-old Jorge Corrales Aragon, both from Rice, for 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.

They were taken to the Benton County Jail and held for court.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force includes investigators from the St. Cloud and Sartell Police Departments and Deputies from the Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, and Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

