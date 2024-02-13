These MN Cities Could Be Ghost Towns By The Year 2100 Says New Study

NO MORE BRAINERD?!

It's hard to imagine that the very places we flock to to escape our daily lives, could be ghost towns in about 70 years! According to a study completed by Patch.com, some of our favorite towns in Minnesota made the list of 'soon-to-be ghost towns' in the not-too-distant future. I think you're going to be surprised at the town that made the list.

WHAT'S HAPPENING TO THESE CITIES IN MINNESOTA?

No. It's not the Twin Cities; nor is it the St. Cloud Metro area. These cities along with areas around Rochester surprisingly, will most likely see population increases.

According to the study, almost half of cities in the United States are losing their population. The issues that could create this 'Ghost Town' environment include the decline of industry, birth rates, impacts of climate change, and more.

WHAT CONDITIONS WOULD CREATE THE GHOST TOWN EFFECT?

The reason? The study suggests that people moving away from the cities into the suburbs creates an additional strain on a smaller community economy, and can limit access to resources needed for survival in those areas. The article says, "Resource distribution challenges will persist unless a paradigm shift happens away from growth-based planning alone."

The study shows that the regions with the biggest population losses will be in the Northeast and the Midwest, with 80% of cities between Vermont and West Virginia mostly likely taking the hardest hit.

THE CITIES THAT MAY BE GHOST TOWNS IN MINNESOTA SOON INCLUDE...

The areas in Minnesota that the study suggests will be affected the most include some of our absolute favorite places to visit; Duluth, Brainerd, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, and Virginia could become ghost towns.

