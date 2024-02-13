Could This Strike Ruin Valentines Day in Minnesota?

If your Valentines Day plans include a romantic dinner that is going to be delivered by a delivery service, or you plan on using a ride sharing app to take you to and from dinner, you may want to at least have backup plans.

According to an organization that represents ride share drivers and food delivery drivers, it is urging them all to go on strike for Valentines Day.

The origin of this “strike” is because those who use their vehicles to make a living say they are tired of being taken advantage of according to Justice for App Workers.

One of the primary facets of this strike effort is to not give rides from the airports on Wednesday. The group is also urging those who deliver food for one of app’s out there to sit out what could be a busier than normal Wednesday night.

The group has planned protests in 10 U.S. cities between 11am-1pm as well to try and bring attention to their claims and concerns.

Justice for App Workers says there’s over 130,000 drivers who make their living or add money to their family each month by being an interictal part of the communities around the nation, and they deserve better treatment from the companies who own and operate the apps.

Workers need a better living wage, safer environments to do their jobs, healthcare benefits, the right to form a union, better bathroom access, and an end to unfair deactivations.

Many ride-share and food delivery drivers claim the companies are keeping an unfair commission rate and not sharing as much with the drivers doing the work.

Let this serve as a heads up if nothing else that your Valentines Plans could take a hit if some of the drivers in your area choose to participate in not working on Valentines Day.