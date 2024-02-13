Discover The Secrets To Successful Gardening At ‘The Spring Horticulture Day’ In Little Falls

IT'S TIME TO THINK ABOUT SPRING CLASSES!

Spring isn't that far away, and I for one am looking forward to the day when we see green sprouting out of the ground; buds blooming on trees, and learning about new ways to be a better gardener.

There is an amazing class coming up, that can prepare us all for what we need to focus on for the upcoming spring.

SPRING HORTICULTURE DAY 2024

The Morrison County Master Gardeners 'Spring Horticulture Day 2024' will be taking place in Little Falls on Saturday, April 6th, 2024, from 8:30 am until Noon. I'm mentioning this now because if you want to attend, you need to register by March 29th, 2024.

The cost of this half-day event is $20 and includes morning refreshments. The event will be taking place at the Little Falls Community High School in Little Falls.

Registration will take place between 8 am and 8:30 am. The topics the event will be covering include the following:

SESSION 1 8:30 am- 9:30 am

Soil: Starting From The Ground Up- Dr. Joseph Storlien: Healthy soils is one of the most critical components of garden success each year. Joseph will help you understand how to manage your soils to get the most productivity from your gardens.

Pollinators and Pollinator Gardens - Quincy Sadowski: Learn why Pollinators are so important, how we can support pollinators, and how we create Pollinator gardens for them to thrive.

Basic Tree Care - Zachary Clark: New trees and existing trees dos and don'ts. Basic tree care for Minnesota yards.

SESSION 2 9:45 am - 10:45 am

Lawn Care 101 - Shelly Boser: How to choose the best blend of grass seed for your area and needs and why it's so important.

Busting Common Soil & Gardening Myths - Dr. Joseph Storlien: Learn what advice is good and bad when it comes to your gardening myths.

Natural Pruning of Trees - Zachary Clark: Learn the best way to prune to enhance and maintain the health of your trees.

SESSION 3 11:00 am - Noon

Houseplants (Hands-on Class) - Brittney Hanneken: Project class. Each participant will get to choose from 5 different house plants to do a re-potting project during class. There is an additional $20 to cover the cost of plants and supplies for this session.

Popular Plants & Their Native Alternatives - Quincy Sadowski: Learn about some alternatives to the most popular plants.

All About Small Fruits - Shelly Boser: Learn about the best places for your fruit plants to grow, and learn about cross-pollination; why it's important or not.

The registration fee includes the cost of the workshop, breakfast treats, refreshments, and session materials. Pre-registration is requested and you can click HERE now to get registered.

Don't miss this fun day that will get you ready for a spring full of color and beauty.

