St. Cloud Selling Some Surplus Items for $1

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is selling off some old unused items.

Next Saturday, September 10th from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at City Hall they will be hosting a sale of items remaining from the old Tech High School and City Hall.

All items are $1 unless otherwise marked. There are no holds on any items and are sold on a first-come/first-serve basis. All items have to be removed from the site by noon that day.

There are some larger ticket items including scoreboards, backboards, clay roller, pool starter blocks that are being sold separately through a sealed bid process. These items will be available for viewing during the sale. Bids for these items will be accepted via email until Wednesday, September 14th.