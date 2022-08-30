Eagan Man Accused of Trying to Burn Down Albany Woman’s Shed

ST. CLOUD -- An Eagan man faces an attempted arson charge after allegedly trying to burn down a woman's shed in Albany.

Forty-one-year-old Anthony Vankirk is also charged with threats of violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the charges, a woman called Albany police Friday afternoon and asked an officer to check on her property. The woman said Vankirk had called her and threatened to burn down her shed if she didn't convince her mother to call him. The officer was aware that Vankirk had been dating the victim's mom.

When the officer arrived at the scene, Vankirk was allegedly leaning up against a wooden fence near the shed and was holding a butane torch-style lighter.

Court records show Vankirk threw the torch when he saw the officer and it started a small grass fire that the officer quickly put out. The officer also discovered fresh black char marks on the wooden gate, consistent with it being burned.

A search of Vankirk's fanny pack also allegedly turned up a glass pipe and a plastic baggie with a crystal-like residue in it.

