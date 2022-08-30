How to Make Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew at Home [RECIPE]

In 2019, Starbucks launched my favorite drink of all time, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. I love cold coffee and that drink was a perfect balance of strong coffee, fall flavors, and perfectly smooth cream.

Unfortunately, shortly after the drink came out I had to switch to a dairy-free lifestyle (thanks to adult allergies) and I can no longer go and get one of these awesome drinks from Starbucks. Even with a milk alternative, the company still uses some form of dairy in their pumpkin flavoring, so I had to take matters into my own hands. Here is how I did it:

Ingredients:

2/3 cup of vanilla almond milk creamer

1/2 Tbsp of canned pumpkin

1/2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tsp of ground cinnamon

2 pumps of vanilla drink syrup

Iced or cold brew coffee

Directions:

In a blender, mix the vanilla almond milk creamer, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, and cinnamon. Blend until all combined.

In a cup with ice, add coffee, syrup, and blended creamer to taste. Serve and enjoy the flavors of fall in a dairy-free fashion.

For other food allergies, like nuts, feel free to sub out the almond milk creamer for an oat milk one. It is all based on preference and what your body can handle. Food allergies can be challenging, but with a little creativity, we can enjoy anything we want to!