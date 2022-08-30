Local Girl Scout Troop Builds Dog Play Area for Humane Society

ST. CLOUD -- The Tri-County Humane Society has a new place for dogs to run and play outside of the shelter.

Girl Scout Troop 636 has spent the summer building a dog play yard and are holding a ribbon cutting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Troop leader Kari Boehmer says the girls are eager to showcase their latest project.

We are pumped to see the final outcome and how the dogs will enjoy it. The girls all had dreams of different things they wanted the dogs to have to play with.

Boehmer says the project was an effort for each girl to get their Bronze Award. She says all eight girls had to put in 20 hours of work each into the project.

During that time the girls were hauling brush, loading trailers, moving brick, hauling sand, trimming trees and things like that to make the space ready for what we needed it to be.

Boehmer says the girls will now submit their final reports to the council next month for review.

She says they are thankful for the many partners who stepped up and helped make this project a reality including TCHS, Keven Voigt and Arnold Companies, Jack Schabel and Schabel Enterprise Inc., Mike Packa (a Troop Grandpa), Mark Schmidt (TCHS Volunteer) Michelle Anderberg and Plaisted Companies Inc., Gary Nyren (a troop grandpa) and Powrtran and Jamie at Tri-County Organic Recycling.