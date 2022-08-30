Car Crashes Into Power Pole Causing Outage

SAUK CENTRE -- An early morning crash caused a power outage in western Stearns County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Monday on County Road 185 about 2 1/2 miles east of Sauk Centre.

Thirty-seven-year-old Teresa Focier of Sauk Centre was heading west when a deer came out of the ditch. She swerved to avoid the deer and went into the ditch severing a power pole.

She was not hurt in the crash.

Get our free mobile app

Multiple residents in that area were without power for a short period until it was restored by Stearns Electric.