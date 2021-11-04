St. Cloud Rox Raises Over $109,00 For Local Non-Profits

(Photo: St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox raised an all-time fundraising record for local non-profits this past season.

With the help of fans and corporate partners, the Rox raised over $109,000 to help several charitable organizations.

An instrumental part of the team's fundraising efforts was the Rox Project S.A.V.E Foundation, which raised nearly $90,000. The foundation has created one of the largest scholarship programs in the region for high school seniors, donating $10,000 to five students.

Since 2012, the ST. Cloud Rox has raised over $350,000 that have helped support over 150 central Minnesota organizations in need.

The Rox will open their 11th season of Northwoods League baseball in 2022.

 

Filed Under: charity, St. Cloud Rox
Categories: Sports, St. Cloud News, St. Cloud Rox
