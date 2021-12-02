St. Cloud Regional Airport Getting Another $1.1M Federal Grant

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Regional Airport is getting another $1.1 million federal grant.

Get our free mobile app

The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act that was passed by Congress back in March.

Airport Director Bill Towle says the money will be used for daily airport operations and maintenance.

This is not something that is going to be generally used for capital improvements, that's a different pot of money that the federal government appropriates.

In April of 2020, the St. Cloud Regional Airport received another $1.1 million federal grant which came from the CARES Act which was passed shortly after the COVID pandemic began.

The St. Cloud City Council is expected to approve the acceptance of the grant money on their consent agenda during their meeting on Monday night.