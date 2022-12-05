Allegiant Flights Between St. Cloud, Punta Gorda Resuming

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Allegiant Airlines flights between St. Cloud and Punta Gorda, Florida will be resuming next week.

The airline's twice-weekly flights will begin on Friday, December 16th, and are scheduled to continue through Sunday, May 14th.

The price for a one-way ticket to Punta Gorda ranges between $71 and $107, with higher prices around the Christmas holiday. Return flights start out around $63, with prices generally around $100 in January.

The direct seasonal flights between the two cities began in November of 2017.

Allegiant Airlines is also offering regular flights between St. Cloud and Mesa, Arizona.