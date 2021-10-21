St. Cloud Received Less Than an Inch of Rain Wednesday

Wind and rain engulfed much of Central Minnesota in the afternoon and evening Wednesday. The National Weather is reporting 4-tenth of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud airport for the day. Some locations in the St. Cloud area saw more rain than the 4-tenths reported at St. Cloud airport. The high temp yesterday was 53 which happened in the early morning hours with the low yesterday of 44.

The forecast for today calls for high temperatures to get to 47 degrees with the low tonight expected to drop to 30. No rain is forecasted for the St. Cloud area until Sunday.