Significant Rain On the Way This Afternoon Through Friday

The National Weather Service says that we can all expect significant rainfall to arrive this afternoon through tomorrow. The Saint Cloud area is still about six inches below normal for the summer.

The NWS adds that there's a slight risk of excessive rainfall which could lead to flooding across the area. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible, with the heaviest rain expected from late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Additional rainfall is expected over the weekend.

Excessive Rainfall Risk Thursday & Friday

National Weather Service

Confidence is high among forecasters on the occurrence of heavy rainfall, but there remains uncertainty on the timing and exact location that will see the heaviest rainfall.

Precipitation chances will increase from west to east across the area today, with the heaviest rainfall expected across portions of west central Minnesota.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall. There remains uncertainty on where the heaviest rainfall will occur, and the entire area has a risk of seeing significant precipitation.

Rainfall Forecast Totals Thursday & Friday

National Weather Service

Flooding is possible, particularly in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage areas. Have a way to receive warnings, and continue to monitor the forecast for updates.

Additional rain is in the forecast for Saturday and Saturday night.

REMINDER: Never drive through flood waters!

