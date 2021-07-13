Slight Chance of Severe Storms Across Central Minnesota Today

The National Weather Service says there's a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening across a large part of Minnesota.

Thunderstorms may develop this afternoon mainly over central Minnesota into western Minnesota. If development occurs, some storms could become strong or severe.

The most likely time of arrival looks like this afternoon through the evening hours. The main risks with any storms that become severe are large hail and damaging winds.

Today's St. Cloud Forecast: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

There's a Better Chance of Severe Weather Across the Area Tomorrow

From the National Weather Service this Morning: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected late Tuesday afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms may be severe over eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main hazards. Remain weather aware and have at least one method to receive any watches or warnings.

Be weather aware, and have a way to receive severe weather warnings. Tune to 98.1, and we'll keep you in the loop if any watches or warnings are issued.

