2021 is a different year, and the Christmas holiday will be no exception, but what about the weather? Here's what the chances are of having a White Christmas this year in Central Minnesota.

Despite the warm and dry October and Novem, we've been experiencing so far, this year's fall/winter snowfall totals are nearly five inches above normal to date.

Statistically, St. Cloud and the rest of Central Minnesota have a 76% to 90% chance on average of having a White Christmas.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service

Minnesota. Maine. Upstate New York. The Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Practically anywhere in Idaho. And of course, the Rockies or the Sierra Nevada Mountains. These are the parts of the Lower 48* where weather history suggests you want to be if you're looking for the best chance of a white Christmas.

As for the Central Minnesota forecast, there's nothing in the next week that looks like its going to get us there. Temperatures look to remain above normal, and precipitation appears scarce.

What had looked like a chance of snow of the southern half of snow on Friday & Saturday, now looks like it will miss us far to the south.

Think snow!

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...