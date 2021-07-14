Severe Weather Possible in Central Minnesota Today

The National Weather Service says there's a risk of severe weather today across a large part of Minnesota.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon mainly over central Minnesota into western Minnesota. Extreme southern Minnesota could see severe storms this morning as well.

The most likely time of arrival for the Saint Cloud area looks like this afternoon through the evening hours. The risk of severe weather increases as you move south and east from the Saint Cloud area.

Get our free mobile app

Today's St. Cloud Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

National Weather Service

From the National Weather Service this Morning: The risk for severe storms has shifted south a bit with the latest update. A line of storms is expected to track across southern Minnesota this morning and could produce damaging wind. Addition storm development is possible later today, but a lot of that will depend on how the storms this morning play out.

Be weather aware, and have a way to receive severe weather warnings.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.