St. Cloud Police Release New Information on Death Investigation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police have released additional information on a non-suspicious death Tuesday night.

Officers were called to 54 4th Avenue North at around 6:45 p.m. where they found the body of a 33-year-old man who was a resident of the apartment building.

Police say the body was found just outside the back of the building and appeared to have fallen from an apartment above. A review of the surveillance video in the apartment complex and the responding officers' investigation determined the man was alone in his apartment unit before he fell from his window which was several stories off the ground.

Foul play is not suspected. However, the body has been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Get our free mobile app

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of family and the results of the autopsy.

Police Chief Jeff Oxton says the death did not involve any type of shooting as which was falsely reported in social media circles.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist