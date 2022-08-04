St. Cloud Police Looking For Hit-And-Run Driver

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police are asking for help identifying a hit-and-run driver.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say the hit-and-run happened Wednesday just before 5:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue Northeast.

A nine-year-old from St. Cloud reportedly tried to cross the road but collided with a passing vehicle. The female driver got out of the car but then left the scene. The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Police are looking for a lighter-colored sedan with possible light damage to the passenger side. The driver was described as a white female between 30 and 50 years old, last seen driving South on Wilson Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the St. Cloud Police Department (320-251-1200)or Tri-County Crimestoppers (1-800-255-1301).