St. Cloud Police Hosting Abandoned, Surplus Auction
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department is having an abandoned and surplus auction.
It's online only and runs now through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Get our free mobile app
There is a total of 237 items for you to bid on including 81 bikes, various electronics, several comic books, and tools.
15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now
As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.