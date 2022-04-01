What’s Happening with Former Burger King Site in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- It's been four years now since the Burger King at the corner of Highway 23 and Lincoln Avenue in east St. Cloud closed. What, if any, progress is being made to develop that site?

St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says there are no permits on file at this time. He says he remains hopeful that redevelopment interest will pick up during the Highway 10 and Highway 23 improvement project, with a possible commercial project opening simultaneously with the highways in 2024.

The $37.6 million road project is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023 and be completed in the fall of 2024. It includes rebuilding Highway 23 starting at Lincoln Avenue and lowering Highway 10.

In April of 2018, the St. Cloud Burger King was one of nine in the state that was closed by the company P3 Foods. They had filed for bankruptcy in 2016.