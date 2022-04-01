April’s Teacher Of The Month Is Megan Steil From ROCORI Middle School! [VIDEO]

Congratulations to our Teacher of the Month for April: Megan Steil from ROCORI Middle School! Ms. Steil was nominated by two of her students.

Pearl:

She is always so bubbly and happy. She is always willing to help a stubborn kid out, she never makes an anyone feel dumb, and will encourage questions. She makes everyone feel welcome. When I was super behind because of distance learning, she made recommendations to help me understand better and would even take some of her break time to help me out...and that’s why Mrs. Steil is the best teacher.

Quinn:

She is super nice and happy all the time and makes so many people happy and laugh! She helps out a lot and makes things easy to understand! She is overall a really good teacher and helps a lot in the classroom and out of the classroom!!

Our winning teacher was presented with gift cards to Coyote Moon Grill, Concrete Image Salon and Great Harvest Bread, along with a commemorative plaque from All Star Trophy and Awards.

Let's face it, teachers have faced more challenges than ever during this past year and they all deserve a little more recognition. If you know of an educator who is consistently going above and beyond the call of duty, you can nominate them for Teacher of the Month HERE.

It could be your child's teacher, someone who taught you in the past that made an impact on your life, your neighbor who is a teacher... really, any instructor who you feel deserves some extra kudos. You don't need to write a novel to nominate someone, a couple of sentences will do, so don't be nervous!