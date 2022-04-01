Open Casting Call in Sartell for Short Film

SARTELL -- You have a chance to be in a movie being made here in central Minnesota.

An open casting call will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday next week at the Sartell Community Center.

Matt Luczak is the writer and director of the short film called "Waking Night". He says Pale Horse Studio is a chapter of the Central Minnesota Theatre company.

It is a chapter dedicated to filmmaking and that art form in the area. Just because there is a lack of that specific type of art form. The chapter was created to get people excited about that.

The movie's plot is about a man who discovers his ex-love has been kidnapped.

Luczak says he's hoping to have the movie cast by the end of April.

And then we have it set up for shooting to be in May into June if we need it. Then all the post-production stuff will happen after that. Hopefully to get it out and available for the public to see in August or September.

Luczak says they are looking for actors 21 and older for this psychological thriller. You don't have to have previous acting experience.

You can sign-up for a time to audition online.

Luczak studied filmmaking at St. Cloud State University.