Sheriff Names Burglary Suspect, Seeks Help Finding Him

LITTLE FALLS -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a Mora man who has been named as a suspect in a March 2021 burglary.

The sheriff's office says evidence gathered at the scene has led them to 24-year-old Dacotah Ahlstrom.

Ahlstrom is accused of breaking into a shed in Belle Prairie Township last year and stealing about $3,000 worth of items.

The case has been turned over to the Morrison County Attorney's Office for formal charges.

Ahlstrom currently has two active warrants for his arrest and his whereabouts are unknown. If you have information on where to find Ahlstrom, you're asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at (320) 632-9233.

