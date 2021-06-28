Wild, Blues to Play in 2022 NHL Winter Classic at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS -- A national sporting event is coming to the state of hockey next year.

The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will face off in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on January 1st. The event has been held annually since 2008 but was postponed in 2021 due to COVID-19.

The league tradition of hosting a regular-season game outdoors at the start of the new year will be celebrating its 14th anniversary. This will be Minnesota's first appearance in the Winter Classic and St. Louis's second.

The league says ticket and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

