St. Cloud Mayor Selects New Fire Chief

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud has named a new fire chief.

Mayor Dave Kleis announced Friday that Matthew Love has been selected to lead the department.

Get our free mobile app

Love is currently the Fire Chief for the Fort Myers Beach Fire Department, a position he's held since 2009. He has also served as Deputy Fire Chief of Operations and Division Chief of Training.

Kleis says Love is a highly qualified fire service leader and will be a great addition to the City Leadership Team.

Love's first day as St. Cloud Fire Chief will be on December 6th. He will replace interim Fire Chief Bill Mund.

Love was selected following an extensive national search conducted by the Western Fire Chief's Association.