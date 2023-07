ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fire severely damaged a St. Cloud home on Monday.

Firefighters were called out to 425 9th Avenue South just before 5:00 p.m. Fire crews arrived to find a fire in the attic of the home and extinguished the flames.

No one was hurt and the cause and damage estimates are under investigation.

