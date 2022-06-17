St. Cloud Mayor Appears In the Audience on America’s Got Talent

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis appeared in the audience behind judge Sofia Vergara on the taping of NBC's America's Got Talent. He was in attendance to watch St. Cloud's James Calacsan, who performed on this week's program. Kleis says there are strict rules that prohibit contestants and audience members from revealing the results of these taped programs so how James did isn't something he can comment on.

Get our free mobile app

photo courtesy of Dave Kleis photo courtesy of Dave Kleis loading...

Kleis did say as an audience member the show's producers like to see enthusiasm. He said he must have met the criteria because he was seated right behind Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell in the 2nd row. He said at one point he talked with Simon Cowell. America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays on NBA at 7 p.m. Central Time.

Kleis says he's been in TV studio audiences before when he was in the audience on the sit-com News Radio starring Dave Foley and Phil Hartman. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Dave Kleis it is available below.