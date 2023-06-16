Next Steps For Former Media Services Property in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud City Council voted 6-1 to deny a 24-hour Holiday Station Store the opportunity to buy the city owned former District 742 Media Services property along Division Street/Highway 23 in the Lake George Neighborhood. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON. He says when the city committed to moving city hall from downtown to a portion of the former Tech High School building they also committed to pay for the upgrades to the building and the cost to tear down a portion of the building by selling the former city hall property and the former Media Center property. Kleis indicates they've already sold the old city hall property and intend to live up to the commitment and continue to look for a buyer for the media services property.

A listener to WJON's Radio Town Hall meeting asked if the media center property could become green space. Mayor Kleis says to not sell the property would be not living up to the promise they made to sell the property to pay for the tearing down of a portion of the former Tech High School building and the renovations to the portion of the building they are using. The media services property is valued at just over $1 Million and Kleis indicates they will continue to look for offers that meet the criteria that fits the neighborhood and reaching the price point they are looking for. Kleis did indicate if the bid isn't at the price they are looking for if the potential buyer would bring a net positive to the location it could still be considered. He says they've received bids of $250,000 to $500,000 but those bids weren't close to the asking price so they weren't considered.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Dave Kleis it is available below.