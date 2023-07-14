St. Cloud Mayor Addresses Roads and Parks [AUDIO]

photo - Jay Caldwell

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis made his bi-monthly appearance on WJON for a radio town hall this week.  He took calls and emails from listeners addressing many topics including road construction, park maintenance and funding, noise ordinances and more.

Kleis discussed mill and overlay projects that will take place in the community and that includes a complete reconstruct of 22nd street south between Cooper Avenue and Oak Grove Road in 2026.

The topic of wading pools also came up with listeners expressing concern over Hester Park's wading pool not opening this year.  Kleis explained mechanical issues with the pool and a lack of staffing are reasons why the pool isn't open this summer.  He says money was budgeted.

