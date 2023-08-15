St. Cloud Man Jailed After Police Standoff Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A north St. Cloud man faces charges after a standoff with police on Saturday morning.

Officers received a call just before 10:30 a.m. regarding a threats complaint involving a shotgun.

They were dispatched to the 4700 block of 5th Street Northeast where 45-year-old Steven Weissenfluh refused to answer the door or cooperate with police.

SWAT officers were called in to serve a search warrant and arrest Weissenfluh.

Several hours later, officers made entry and arrested Weissenfluh at around 6:00 p.m. He was treated for exposure to chemical irritants before being booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of domestic assault.

A 43-year-old female victim was not hurt.

As part of the search, authorities say they recovered two 12-gauge shotguns inside the residence.

