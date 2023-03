GLENWOOD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was taken to the hospital after the Jeep he was driving went off the road and rolled.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday on Highway 29.

Twenty-six-year-old Cody Kruckeberg of St. Cloud was taken to Glenwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the road was snow and ice covered.

