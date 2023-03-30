State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash Near Roscoe
ROSCOE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash in Stearns County.
Authorities responded to the two vehicle crash on Highway 23, east of Roscoe, just after 6:30 a.m.
Jesse Grabow
The crash remains under investigation.
Grabow says more details will be released as the information becomes available.
