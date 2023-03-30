89 MN Century Farms Added This Year

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - At this year’s Minnesota State Fair, 89 new Century Farms will be added to the database.

The State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize Century Farms. To qualify, farms must have been in family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or larger. Locally, seven farms will be added this year:

Mille Lacs County:

The Schreur Farm in Milaca, founded in 1922;

The Burke Farm in Princeton, founded in 1892.

Stearns County:

The Wicker Farm in Kimball, founded in 1916;

The Hemmesch Farm in Richmond, founded in 1920;

The Gohman Farm in St. Cloud, founded in 1856.

Wright:

The Proud Descendants of John C. Aldrich, founded in 1866;

The Birkholz Farm in Howard Lake, founded in 1899.

Since the program started in 1976, more than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms. Information on all the Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2023 Minnesota State Fair and is available online at fbmn.org.

