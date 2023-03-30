Authorities Investigating Two Business Burglaries in Randall
RANDALL (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a couple of business burglaries.
Authorities say sometime between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect(s) broke into the Randall Building Supply. Once inside, the suspect cut open a safe and took some case.
The sheriff's office says the suspect(s) also broke into Vanessa's Place and took cash and jewelry.
If you have information regarding these burglaries, you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.
