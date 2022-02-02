St. Cloud Man Connected to ‘Shots Fired’ Charged With Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man accused of firing multiple gun shots over the weekend has been charged with multiple felonies.

Thirty-seven-year-old Evan Fasthorse has been charge with one count of 2nd-degree assault with a firearm, one count of firearm possession after conviction for a violent crime and one count of domestic assault.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud police responded to an apartment in the 700 block of 9th Avenue South to a report of gun fire.

Witnesses told police Fasthorse and a women got into an argument inside an apartment. As the women went down the stairs to leave, Fasthorse fired the gun in her direction and then held the gun to her head. The two then left the apartment and drove away.

Officers arrived to find a bullet hole in the stairwell and a 9mm bullet near the deck outside the building.

According to the complaint, St. Cloud police responded to a second report of gun shots and a stolen vehicle similar to the one that had left the apartment.

On Monday police used a search warrant at an apartment in the 2000 block of 27th Street Southeast in St. Cloud and arrested Fasthorse.

Records show Fasthorse admitted to police he and the woman got into an argument and that the gun accidently went off. He told police he was drunk and tends to do dumb things when drunk. Fasthorse claimed he did not remember holding the gun to the women's head.