St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Shooting Saturday Night

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night.

Around 10:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment in the 1400 block of 9th Avenue South.

Authorities say when they arrived, they found the victim, a 31-year-old Minneapolis man, with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital in serious but stable condition. His name has not been released.

Police say the suspect, 31-year-old Vincent McDougle of St. Cloud, was also at the scene and arrested without incident. Authorities say the victim was visiting McDougle and the men got into an argument that became physical. During a search, officers found a handgun inside the apartment.

McDougle was taken to the Stearns County Jail where he faces charges in connection with the shooting. No one else was hurt in the incident.

