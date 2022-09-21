St. Cloud Looking to Build New Fire Station, Training Facility

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is looking at building a new fire station.

The city council recently approved a contract for a study to build Fire Station 6 along with a Fire Training Facility.

Fire Chief Matt Love says it would be built near the intersection of Highway 15 and 33rd Street South close to Tech High School.

He says call loads for the fire department have increased 16 percent from 2020 to 2021. A new station is expected to improve response times throughout the city.

Love says they are looking at building a training facility because right now all local departments have to travel down to the Twin Cities to train.

Hopefully, the facility can be somewhat self maintained with that revenue source of other agencies using it, but also it brings firefighters together from around this whole area. As firefighters train together from other cities we have a better response for when we need to take care of some of those larger incidents.

Love says the preliminary study should be done by the end of this year.

Because it would be a regional training facility, the city is planning on asking the State Legislature for some bonding money to help build it.

Once it is completed the city would need to hire an additional 15 firefighters that would be assigned to that station.