Florida Man Dies After Crashing Into a Field Near Zimmerman

ROBBINSDALE -- A Florida man has died following a single-vehicle crash that happened near Zimmerman earlier this month.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. at 108th Street and County Road 9 on September 4th.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 90-year-old Philip Wagner of Cape Canaveral, Florida was driving a transit van east on County Road 9 when he went through the t-intersection at 108th Street and entered a field.

Authorities say Wagner showed no signs of impairment when they arrived at the scene. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital with spinal injuries and died there nearly a week later.

