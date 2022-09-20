Chance of Strong Storms in Eastern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin
UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk Tuesday evening across eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin.
A few storms may develop Tuesday evening in the Slight risk area and should travel eastward with time.
The primary threat is large hail but damaging winds and heavy rain are possible.
